Canaries still main area for irregular migration The government says 41,632 migrants reached Spain by land or sea in 2021 and a charity has said 4,404 more died or went missing at sea

According to provisional figures published by the Ministry of the Interior this week, 41,632 migrants arrived in Spain without the necessary documentation by land or sea in 2021, 164 more than a year earlier. The data does not include airports, nor the unprecedented breach of the border at Ceuta in May when thousands crossed in a couple of days.

The Canaries is still the region receiving the most immigrants by sea - 22,200 arrived that way in 2021, 480 fewer than 2020.

A charity working with immigrants has reported the high number of deaths on sea crossings from Africa in 2021. Caminando Fronteras says that there were 4,404 deaths or disappearances from the small 'patera' boats crossing to Spain.