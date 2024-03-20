Can you be fined for parking too close to another car? The fine for not leaving enough space between vehicles can vary between 80 euros and 200 euros, according to Spanish traffic regulations

Can you be fined for parking too close to another car?

La Voz de Cádiz Cádiz Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 18:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Among the different traffic fines there is one that you have probably never thought of. This is the penalty for parking too close to another vehicle. Most drivers have experienced at some time the feeling of having to squeeze through a tight gap left by the car next to you, or the need to make a multitude of tricky manoeuvres to reverse out after a car parked dangerously close to yours.

As a general rule, the fine for parking too close to another vehicle can vary between 80 euros and 200 euros, depending on the Spanish general road traffic regulations (RGC) that may apply.

On this law

There is no specific minimum size to leave when parking next to another car, but it is clear that logic tells us we should park in such a way that other drivers can access their vehicles comfortably or, at least, relatively easily.

If we park side-by-side, we should leave a reasonable distance on the sides, while if we park nose to tail, we should allow enough distance for the car in front and the car behind to manoeuvre out of the parking space before we return.

Other rules

- Infringing the parking and stopping regime on urban roads regulated by the municipal ordinance by failing to comply with the hourly parking time limits (art. 93): 80 euros.

- Stopping in an area designated for parking and stopping in an area for the exclusive use of urban public transport (art. 94): 200 euros.

- Parking in a lane or part of the road reserved exclusively for the service of certain users, or if it seriously obstructs traffic, or is a risk to pedestrians (art. 94): 200 euros.

- Failure to signal the presence of an immobilised vehicle to stop or park (art. 109): 80 euros

- failure to obey the stop sign and parking prohibited (sign R-307) (art. 154): 200 euros

- Failure to obey the parking prohibition sign (sign R-308) (art. 154): 200 euros

- Failure to obey the parking prohibited sign on odd days (sign R-308 a) or even days (sign R 308 b) (art. 154), first or second fortnight: 200 euros.