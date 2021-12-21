WHO calls for New Year celebrations to be cancelled so as not to 'regret it later' The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, made the plea and said, “2022 should be the year in which we bring an end the pandemic”

The coronavirus situation around the world is worrying the head of the World Health Organization and, on Monday, the Director-General Tedros Adhanom, called on countries to redouble their efforts to end the pandemic. He asked to them cancel the New Year celebrations because it is better "to celebrate late than to celebrate now and regret it later. 2022 should be the year we end the pandemic," he said.

Given the advance of the Omicron variant, the Netherlands has entered a new lockdown period, Paris and London have cancelled the New Year celebrations and Germany plans to tighten health measures for the holiday date.

According to the authorities, Omicron could become the dominant variant in mid-January in the European Union.

The coronavirus pandemic has already resulted in 5.34 million death toll worldwide since the WHO detected the appearance of Covid-19 in China at the end of December 2019, according to official sources.