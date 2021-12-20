Coín cancels traditional New Year's Eve fancy dress party The town hall has called off the "mass" gathering due to the increase in Covid cases. Alhaurín de la Torre has also cancelled its New Year's celebrations

Coín has cancelled its popular New Year's Eve celebration, famous around the region as thousands of locals and visitors don fancy dress to see out the old year in the Plaza del 'Pescao'.

The decision was announced at the end of last week by the first deputy mayor Dori Luque, after the town's Covid infection rate went over 800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

"It's one of the most anticipated events of the year, but unfortunately we have to appeal for responsibility, as this is a mass gathering that can attract large numbers of people, and where distance and mask-wearing are not guaranteed," she said.

Coín's New Year's Eve fancy dress event attracts people from all over the province. This is the second year that it has been cancelled.

Another event to be called off is the Christmas breakfast due to take place this Tuesday 21 December, along with the traditional Pleno de la Rosquilla, when councillors and locals get together to sing carols and sample seasonal products.

Luque said, however, that the rest of the Christmas programme would go ahead as planned, as they were organised bearing in mind the expected increase in cases and are activities in the open air or in the Casa de la Cultura, with controlled numbers and use of masks.

Alhaurín de la Torre

Alhaurín de la Torre has also announced this week that its New Year's Eve party, to be held in a large marquee set up in the municipal park, would not go ahead.

The mayor Joaquín Villanova called for "caution" in a message published on social media, although he said that the rest of events on the Christmas programme would go ahead.