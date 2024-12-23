How much does a cabin crew member in Spain earn? These are the salaries at Iberia, Ryanair, Vueling, Air Europa, easyJet and other airlines

This job offers not only the possibility to travel the world but also a remuneration which, depending on the airline, can include daily allowances, bonuses or free flights ·

Jorge Herrero Madrid Monday, 23 December 2024, 12:01

Being an airline cabin crew member is one of the most attractive professions for those looking for a job that combines adventure, travel and a different way of life. This job not only offers the chance to travel the world, but also a remuneration which, depending on the airline, can include salaries of up to 28,000 euros net per year, as well as additional benefits such as daily allowances, bonuses, free flights and discounts. However, not all airlines in Spain offer the same salary conditions. Here we show you how much flight attendants earn in the main airlines operating in the country according to Airhostess, a training centre that offers courses for cabin crew, the official certificate that accredits you as a professional cabin crew member.

Iberia and Iberia Express

Founded in 1927, Iberia is the oldest airline in Spain and one of the most well known. Since 2011, it has been part of the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), which also includes other airlines such as British Airways. Iberia Express is its subsidiary for short and medium-haul flights, created in 2012. At Iberia, the salary of cabin crew ranges between 1,800 and 2,500 euros gross per month, which is equivalent to around 28,000 euros per year. In the case of Iberia Express, the annual salary is around 27,000 euros.

Ryanair

Ryanair, founded in 1984, is Europe's best-known low-cost airline. Based in Dublin, its economic model has revolutionised the airline industry by offering low fares.According to the company, Ryanair cabin crew members with experience, can earn more than 40,000 euros per year. However, the salary of new junior cabin crew members is 24,000 euros a year and they have "a guaranteed fixed salary higher than other airlines such as Vueling and Iberia (for example, the guaranteed fixed salary for the first year at Vueling is 7,000 euros a year)", the airline revealed.

Vueling and Volotea

Vueling Airlines, based in Barcelona, is another Spanish airline that also belongs to the IAG group. Since its creation in 2004, it has positioned itself as the largest airline in Spain in terms of destinations and fleet size. On the other hand, Volotea, founded in 2012 by the creators of Vueling, is known as its 'little sister' and operates flights mainly in Europe. At Vueling, the average salary for cabin crew ranges between 1,200 and 1,600 euros gross per month, which is equivalent to around 25,000 euros per year. At Volotea, the average annual salary is 23,000 euros, slightly lower than at Vueling.

Air Europa

Air Europa, founded in 1984 and based in Llucmajor (Balearic Islands), is the third largest airline in Spain. It also belongs to the IAG group, which makes it one of the most established companies in the Spanish airline industry. Air Europa cabin crew receive an average annual salary of 26,000 euros.

easyJet

EasyJet, founded in 1995 and based in Jersey, is one of Europe's largest airlines. Although it operates a low-cost model, its pay conditions are competitive within this segment. At easyJet, cabin crew earn an average salary of 24,000 euros per year.

Canaryfly

Canaryfly is a small Canary Islands airline that has been operating inter-island flights since 2008. Although its range is more limited, it plays a crucial role in the connectivity of the Canary Islands. With this company, cabin crew have the lowest salary among the airlines analysed, with an average salary of 22,000 euros gross per year.