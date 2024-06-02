British man struggles with cabin crew and attempts to open aircraft door in middle of flight to Spain

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 2 June 2024, 08:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Passengers on a flight from London Gatwick to Alicante airport in Spain last Thursday night had a rather eventful journey. An alleged attack by a British man on the crew risked endangering the safety of the aircraft and its occupants, while it was in mid-flight.

After a struggle with the cabin crew, the 30-year-old man also allegedly tried to open the aircraft's doors in mid-flight. If he had succeeded, it would have been catastrophic. Such an action could have resulted in a huge decompression of the cabin, which would have been completely destroyed.

The incidents were reported to the control tower at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. The alert, received at around 9.25pm, described the situation on board the aircraft and the alleged fight between the British man and the crew, as well as the "manifest danger" that his actions posed to the integrity of the aircraft and other passengers.

In fact, during the man's struggle with airline staff workers and other passengers, some personal injuries were recorded. According to Guardia Civil sources, one of the flight attendants suffered injuries.

When the aircraft finally landed safely at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, Guardia Civil officers arrested the 30-year-old man.