A patrol car of the Guardia Civil in Alicante. Juan Carlos Soler
112 incident

Investigation opened after British man found dead on street in popular holiday resort in Spain

The victim is believed to be around 50 years old and the body showed no signs of violence, although the Guardia Civil is investigating the circumstances of his death

ABC

Alicante

Monday, 3 November 2025, 09:28

The Guardia Civil is investigating the discovery Sunday of the body of a British man around 50 years old in a street in the Alicante municipality of Jávea (Xàbia) on the Costa Blanca in Spain.

Specifically, at around 7.45am on a 112 call was made to the emergency services, received alerting then of the incident

The death of the man was confirmed at the scene and the body showed no signs of violence. Police officers from Calpe have taken charge of the investigations to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

