Surgeons set to remove Malaga boy's 'aggressive' brain tumour on Wednesday morning The delicate operation is scheduled to start at 8am and is likely to last until mid-afternoon at the Sant Joan de Déu hospital in Barcelona

Little Malaga-born Oliver will undergo surgery this Wednesday, 2 November, to remove - either partially or totally - his very aggressive brainstem tumour.

The Sant Joan de Déu hospital in Barcelona, where the two-and-a-half-year-old child from Malaga is admitted, said the operation is scheduled to begin at 8am in the morning and last until mid-afternoon.

The little boy was transferred to Spain last week on an air ambulance plane from Mexico, where he currently lives, thanks to the donation of an anonymous businessman who paid the almost 200,000-euro cost.

Last Friday, Oliver recovered ‘satisfactorily’ from surgery in Barcelona to treat his brainstem tumour. It was his first procedure at the prestigious hospital, a benchmark in the treatment of childhood cancer. The objective of this first operation was to treat hydrocephalus - an accumulation of fluid within the cavities of the brain - that was key to being able to try to remove the aggressive brain tumour this Wednesday.

Shunt valve

"A peritoneal ventricular shunt valve was implanted to treat hydrocephalus and, in this way, be able to control intracranial hypertension," the hospital reported after the first operation. The child had already undergone a drainage operation on the 19th of this month in Mexico to remove some of the liquid that was putting pressure on his brain without which he "could die in a matter of hours."

Once the tumour has been removed, the hospital will decide on the oncological treatment for the young child. The hospital also reported that Oliver is being treated with corticosteroids, rehydration and nutrition to reduce the "extreme fragility" that he presented at the time of admission. Doctors want to give the boy time to recover and have strength for the tumour removal operation at the end of next week.

Oliver's parents, Alejando and Lena, are accompanied in Barcelona by their family from Malaga, who have travelled north. Oliver's grandfather and uncle are there, as well as Alejandro's uncles. The family emphasises that the doctors and health personnel at the hospital are being very kind and are treating the child "with care."

OThe boy's parents have reiterated that they do not need more financial donations, after they fulfilled the objective of transferring Olive in an air ambulance from Mexico to Spain, thanks to the donation from an anonymous businessman who paid the almost 200,000 euros cost of the flight. "The businessman asks me every day and we know that he is there for whatever we need, he is being super generous," Alejandro said.