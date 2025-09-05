Fitness world in mourning after sudden death of 27-year-old bodybuilder Erik Markov, the current Mr Olympia Amateur Spain

A. L. Menéndez Madrid Friday, 5 September 2025, 15:28 Share

The fitness world in Spain is mourning the sudden death of Erik Markov - a 27-year-old bodybuilder, who had only recently obtained his professional card from the international federation of bodybuilding (IFBB). The cause of death is not known at this time.

According to Generation Iron, "Markov began working towards his pro card in the classic physique division and became known for his incredible level of fitness". He is originally from Lithuania, but was based in Spain, where he lived and trained to achieve his bodybuilding goals.

"Markov managed to turn his passion for fitness into a career. He achieved the best possible physique for the 2025 season in the hope of getting his pro card," said Generation Iron. "This happened in May, following his victory at the NPC Worldwide Amateur Olympia Spain. Markov also won the NPC Worldwide Top Tan Classic Regional later this year. Both wins were in the classic physique category, where he had high hopes of bringing his full physique to the division at a high level."

The deceased athlete celebrated his Mr Olympia Amateur Spain title on his Instagram account: "I made my dream come true: I got my professional card."