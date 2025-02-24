Court sentences aggressive British passenger for disrupting Alicante-Manchester flight

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Monday, 24 February 2025, 17:59 Compartir

A British court has sentenced a man to 24 weeks in prison for displaying aggressive behaviour during a flight from Alicante to Manchester, which took place on 8 November 2023.

Christopher B., 44, disrupted the EasyJet flight by trying to bite other passengers and spitting foam from his mouth. After roughly an hour of his aggressive behaviour, passengers were forced to restrain him until the plane landed. Police officers arrested him at the airport in Manchester.

According to sources, this was not the first time he had caused trouble during a flight. The man had previously pleaded guilty to drunken boarding and aggravated racial harassment.

During the trial, his lawyer told the court that he was "deeply ashamed" and wanted to apologise for his offensive language. The defence said that Christopher B. had been on holiday, when he received the news that his mother had suffered sepsis and was admitted to hospital in a serious condition.

According to the prosecution, the man, who emitted a strong smell of alcohol, was "slurring his words" and "foaming at the mouth". He also put up resistance during the arrest, by putting his arms under his body, according to reports in the Manchester Evening News.

The situation escalated to the point where police fired warning shots in the air to force him to release his arms and restrain his legs. They also had to place an anti-spitting hood over his head. Another passenger at the scene claimed that the man had "repeatedly harassed" him during the flight and had tried to bite him.

On the way to the local police station, Christopher B. continued to be aggressive, shouting and threatening the officers with racial slurs. One of the officers got into the back of the van and tried to stop the defendant from hitting his head. He then continued with the racist insults until they arrived at the police station.

The judge told the defendant that "it is a deeply distressing and terribly frightening experience to be on a plane when someone like [him] behaves in a totally aggressive and difficult manner".