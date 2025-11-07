Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain bans the raising of poultry outdoors due to increase in bird flu cases

The government has taken this measure to curb the increase in outbreaks of avian influenza on the Spanish mainland and other parts of Europe

C. P. S.

Madrid

Friday, 7 November 2025, 13:26

The Spanish government has ordered a preventive measure that bans raising poultry outdoors as of 10 November. The aim is to curb the spread of the bird flu, cases of which have been increasingly detected across Europe. This was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture on 6 November.

The risk level has been growing in recent weeks, according to the ministry. The flu has been affecting both wild and domestic birds in Northern and Central Europe.

As of Monday, the following measures will be implemented: ban on free-range poultry methods; ban on water sources shared with wild birds; and ban on co-breeding of ducks and geese with other species.

Similar regulations have recently been adopted in Ireland, France and the UK, given the increase of cases with the return of migratory birds to Europe for the winter season.

