Warning about wearing clogs at work: leading Spanish doctor highlights problems caused by this type of footwear

Clogs are taking over healthcare facilities, restaurant kitchens, warehouses and work environments where employees spend their days on their feet. This footwear stands out for its comfort, as it is weightless, breathable and easily fits. Therefore, these shoes promise to reduce pressure and fatigue accumulated during long hours of work.

What started out as a basic sandal has now been completely reinvented. Over time, it has passed through the hands of designers who have managed to combine functionality and style.

For this reason, the market is full of models, designed by different brands and in a wide variety of colours and patterns, which serve to express the personality of the wearer. Proof of this are the famous Crocs, which allow you to decorate with Jibbitz - small beads that fit into the holes of the shoe and represent characters, letters, symbols, logos or objects that define the person who wears them.

Important warning

Despite their many advantages, it is essential to wisely choose a model. The reason is that not all types offer the same level of support, so prolonged use of the wrong ones can lead to foot discomfort and problems that are difficult to treat.

Inés Moreno Sánchez - a leading doctor famous on social media, known under the pseudonym 'Traumatóloga Geek' - has issued a warning to all those who opt for the clogs. "As they don't support your heel, your foot has to make an extra effort to keep it in place," she says.

This constant movement causes a condition called secondary claw toes (or acquired claw toes). "It is a toe deformity that is very painful and difficult to correct," Moreno Sánchez says. As the doctor explains, in the absence of proper support, the biomechanics of the foot are altered. In the end, it is not only the toes that are affected, but also the knees, hips and back.

However, the solution is not to leave these shoes in the wardrobe. Dr Moreno says that the key is to use shoes that support the heel. "Look for a model that is closed at the back and gives you stability," she recommends, adding that "a small investment can save you a lot of problems in the future".