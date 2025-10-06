Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bear. EFE
112 incident

Bear attacks and injures Spanish tourist in Japan

The 40-year-old was near a bus stop in the historic village of Shirakawa-go, a World Heritage Site in Gifu prefecture when the incident happened

Europa Press

Madrid

Monday, 6 October 2025, 17:20

A Spanish tourist was injured on Sunday when he was attacked by a bear in southern Japan, authorities in the Asian country said.

The incident happened at around 8.30am local time when the 40-year-old tourist was near a bus stop in the historic village of Shirakawa-go, a World Heritage Site in Gifu prefecture, according to the Japanese daily newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.

The tourist, whose personal details have not been disclosed, suffered an abrasion caused by a claw to his upper right arm and has already received medical attention.

According to local authorities, this is the first time a bear has attacked a person since 2014.

