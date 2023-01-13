New beacon to replace emergency triangle in Spain Vodafone is ahead of its competitors in the marketing of this new device

The Help Flash IoT connected beacon, the first v16 signal developed by the Galician company Netun Solutions, went on sale on Friday 13 January after obtaining the approval of the traffic authority.

Following the approval on 20 December of the Royal Decree regulating roadside assistance services, Vodafone is now ahead of its competitors and will start selling the beacon in the operator's network of shops, through telesales and digital channels, the My Vodafone app and its website. It will be available to all drivers, whether they are Vodafone customers or not.

Initially, these beacons, which replace the traditional emergency triangles, will be available for 49.95 euros and from 28 February for 59.95 euros. This price includes connectivity to the Vodafone network for 12 years, however, purchasers who buy them before it becomes mandatory in January 2026 will have additional connectivity free of charge for the next 12 years, giving them connected devices from now until 2038.

Help Flash IoT is an autonomous, connected emergency beacon light that emits an intense yellow flash. At night it is visible in all directions from more than a kilometre away.

In the event of an accident or breakdown, when the device is activated, a notification is sent to the traffic authority’s control centre indicating its exact location. The information received by the centre is anonymous and therefore does not include name, number plate or any other personal data that could allow the user to be identified.