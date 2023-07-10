Batch of well-known brand of biscuits is recalled in Spain for containing traces of anaesthetic drug ingredients

Sections
Raquel Merino
Malaga
Monday, 10 July 2023, 18:23
A popular brand of biscuits in Spain is being pulled from the shelves after traces of two anaesthetic drugs were detected among its ingredients.
The Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aesan) put out an alert on Gerblé brand gluten-free chocolate chip biscuit after the company detected two drugs, atropine and scopolamine, used in general anaesthesia procedures, among the biscuits' ingredients.
Gerblé revealed that only batch 51914913, with an expiry date of 20/09/2023, is affected. Aesan warned the affected product has been distributed throughout Spain and recommends that people who have it at home refrain from consuming it.
Details of the product involved
Name of product (on label): Gerblé gluten-free. Chocolate chip biscuits
Brand/trade name: Gerblé
Appearance of the product and type of packaging: Carton pack
Batch number, and expiry date: 51914913, and 20/09/2023
Unit weight/vol: 150g
