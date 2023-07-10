Batch of well-known brand of biscuits is recalled in Spain for containing traces of anaesthetic drug ingredients The Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency has revealed that the affected chocolate chip cookies were distributed throughout the country

A popular brand of biscuits in Spain is being pulled from the shelves after traces of two anaesthetic drugs were detected among its ingredients.

The Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aesan) put out an alert on Gerblé brand gluten-free chocolate chip biscuit after the company detected two drugs, atropine and scopolamine, used in general anaesthesia procedures, among the biscuits' ingredients.

Gerblé revealed that only batch 51914913, with an expiry date of 20/09/2023, is affected. Aesan warned the affected product has been distributed throughout Spain and recommends that people who have it at home refrain from consuming it.

Details of the product involved

Name of product (on label): Gerblé gluten-free. Chocolate chip biscuits

Brand/trade name: Gerblé

Appearance of the product and type of packaging: Carton pack

Batch number, and expiry date: 51914913, and 20/09/2023

Unit weight/vol: 150g