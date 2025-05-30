Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of one of Negrilla de Palencia's fiestas. Negrilla de Palencia town hall
Community spirit

Tiny village in Spain offers a bar to rent for just ten euros: this is everything you need to know

The local council in Negrilla de Palencia is reaching out to budding entrepenuers as it wants to keep the sense of community spirit alive

Juanjo González

Salamanca

Friday, 30 May 2025, 17:30

The local council in the Salamanca village of Negrilla de Palencia is offering a business opportunity in its municipality for budding entrepreneurs. The town hall of this pueblo, located in the La Armuña area and with just 76 inhabitants according to the latest INE census, has put its municipal bar up for tender.

The conditions for running this bar, located in the Plaza Mayor (main square) of the village, are very advantageous because the rental fee is set at the minimum amount of ten euros, an amount that can be upped by any bidder. Furthermore, the duration of the contract is set at three years, although it is emphasised that the minimum opening hours must be Friday, Saturday and Sunday for three hours per day.

Interested parties must submit their proposals at the council offices in Negrilla de Palencia in a sealed envelope, or online via the council's electronic office (https://negrilladepalencia.sedelectronica.es), within seven calendar days of the publication of the BOP (26th May).

However, the town hall makes it clear that the tenant is obliged to pay all electricity bills, maintain and run the property as a bar while also keeping to the minimum opening hours as specified in the requirements. Furthermore, the successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining any permits and authorisations necessary to open and run the bar as well as to be cognizant of the state of the premises and to keep the place in perfect condition. Lastly, the tenant must also take out civil liability insurance and register with Social Security.

