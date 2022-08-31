20-month-old baby dies after being struck by hailstone in Spain During Tuesday’s storms the Catalonia region recorded the largest diameter of hailstone in the country since 2002

A 20-month-old baby has died in Spain as a result of injuries suffered during Tuesday's hail storm in La Bisbal d'Empordà (Girona), according to health sources.

The baby was transferred with a serious injury to the Josep Trueta Hospital in Girona, where the child finally died on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, the Generalitat Bombers fire service that by this Wednesday morning they have responded to 39 call-outs in Bisbal d'Empordà (Girona) and two in Forallac (Girona) for damage to buildings and cabling due to the hail storm.

The storm has caused considerable damage to roofs, has broken the windows of cars and buildings, and has caused branches to fall from trees.

Record size

The Servei Meteorològic de Catalunya (Meteocat) reported the "largest hailstone in the country" recorded since 2002, with a diameter of about 10 centimetres.

