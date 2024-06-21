Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of a waiter serving customers on a terrace. EC
Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation
Employment

Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation

Beyond the loss of purchasing power suffered due to the inflationary crisis, the latest salary data reveals some extremes

José María Camerero

Madrid

Friday, 21 June 2024, 11:52

Wages for Spanish workers have risen at the fastest rate for years recently. However, the salary they receive at the end of the month still leaves a lot to be desired, especially due to the impact of rising prices.

The average wage in Spain rose by 4.1% in 2022 - according to official data - to 26,948 euros a year. However, this rise was half the increase in the cost of living over the same period, when prices rose at a rate of more than 8%.

Beyond the loss of purchasing power suffered by Spaniards due to the inflationary crisis, the latest salary data reveals some extremes. For example, in 2022, 17% of workers earned at most the minimum wage, which was 14,000 euros per year, while 48% earned between one and two times the minimum wage. Adding the two percentages together, almost two out of three workers earned less than 2,000 euros per month.

