Higher than average temperatures expected in Spain this autumn In September, less rain than normal is expected in areas of the southeast and northwest of the peninsula. Only Catalonia may register a wetter month compared to the average for this time of the year

On September 1 autumn in Spain will begin with a large part of the country suffering from a severe drought.

And Samuel Biener, an expert from Meteored (tiempo.com), believes the country may experience large divisions this autumn with much drier than normal conditions on the Atlantic coast and much rainier than usual conditions in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Valencia and Murcia.

According to the Meteored forecast model, September will be a warmer than normal month in most of the country, following the trend of a record summer for high temperatures. In much of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands records could be between 1C and 1.5C above average. On the northern coast, in the Pyrenees and in the extreme south, temperatures will be 0.5C to 1C above average for these dates.

However, it is expected that temperatures will tend to normalise as autumn progresses. In October, temperatures in many areas could be 0.5C to 1C higher than the usual values for the season, while November is expected to return average figures for the month.

Less rain

In September, less rain than normal is expected in areas of the southeast and northwest of the peninsula. Only Catalonia may register a wetter month compared to the average for this time of the year.

Although there are warnings of the arrival of a large autumn cold drop linked to the very high temperatures that are being recorded in the Mediterranean waters this summer, a number of other factors must be present for this to occur. These are the presence of a cold air lift coupled with moisture-laden sea winds.

Such conditions can also lead to be torrential rains. However in many previous years, such as 2017 and 2021, when 2021 the sea reached very high temperatures a cold drop did not occur.