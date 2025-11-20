Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alvaro García Ortiz during the trial. E.P.
Legal

Attorney general found guilty of revealing secrets in Spain

Following the historic trial in the Spanish supreme court, Álvaro García Ortiz will be banned from office for two years and pay a fine and compensation

M. Sáiz-Pardo / M. Balín

Madrid

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 14:48

Álvaro García Ortiz this Thursday the first attorney general in history in Spain to be criminally convicted.

The Spanish supreme court panel - by majority, not unanimously - has issued a historic ruling sentencing the highest authority of the public prosecutor’s office for the crime of revealing confidential information for his involvement in moves to disclose data from the case involving alleged double tax fraud by Alberto González Amador, the partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Madrid region.

The court has sentenced him to disqualification from serving as attorney general for two years, in addition to imposing a symbolic fine of 7,200 euros.

The judges have also ordered García Ortiz to pay 10,000 euros in civil damages to Alberto González Amador for “moral harm.”

The top court has only released the ruling but not the full reasoning which it will publish in the coming days. Other charges against him have been dismissed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol shopping centre to raise awareness of black dog syndrome
  2. 2 Beach-widening project under way on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Police investigate spate of burglaries by hooded gang on eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Spanish courts extend the tax shield to Non %u2013 Residents and open the door to massive Wealth Tax refunds
  5. 5 Prostate cancer prevention day at Clínica Premium Marbella
  6. 6 Reserve-team coach takes the reins at Malaga CF as club promote from within yet again
  7. 7 Gibraltar emergency services complete UK counter-terrorism training
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol town announces pioneering composting project
  9. 9 Indoor surface pushes Carlos Alcaraz to the limit as Jannik Sinner retains ATP Finals title in Turin
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall takes over responsibility for local roads

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Attorney general found guilty of revealing secrets in Spain

Attorney general found guilty of revealing secrets in Spain