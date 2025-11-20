Attorney general found guilty of revealing secrets in Spain

M. Sáiz-Pardo / M. Balín Madrid Thursday, 20 November 2025, 14:48 Share

Álvaro García Ortiz this Thursday the first attorney general in history in Spain to be criminally convicted.

The Spanish supreme court panel - by majority, not unanimously - has issued a historic ruling sentencing the highest authority of the public prosecutor’s office for the crime of revealing confidential information for his involvement in moves to disclose data from the case involving alleged double tax fraud by Alberto González Amador, the partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Madrid region.

The court has sentenced him to disqualification from serving as attorney general for two years, in addition to imposing a symbolic fine of 7,200 euros.

The judges have also ordered García Ortiz to pay 10,000 euros in civil damages to Alberto González Amador for “moral harm.”

The top court has only released the ruling but not the full reasoning which it will publish in the coming days. Other charges against him have been dismissed.