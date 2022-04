Anniversary of Gernika bombing marked Members of Basque society gathered to remember the occasion, with the ongoing war in Ukraine as a backdrop

With the current conflict in Europe on their minds, representatives of Basque society met on Tuesday this week to mark the 85th anniversary of the devastating surprise attack on the market town of Gernika by Luftwaffe planes in support of Franco during the Spanish Civil War. One of the wreathes laid came from the local Ukrainian community.