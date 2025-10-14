Amazon is looking for hundreds of employees across Spain ahead of Christmas rush

E.M. Malaga Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 18:03 Share

The final months of the year are approaching and with it two of the most important campaigns for retailers: Black Friday and Christmas. The busiest time of year for retailers, both physical and online, with Amazon dominating the market.

That is why the company is already looking for staff throughout Spain to provide services in its warehouses and logistics centres. Amazon has launched its biggest job offer of the year with hundreds of jobs available, spread throughout the country. In the case of Andalucía, Amazon has an important logistics centre in Dos Hermanas (Seville) and depots in Granada, Malaga, Puerto de Santa Maria (Cadiz) and Seville.

The positions offered are mainly on temporary contracts, part-time or full-time and in day or night shifts. Most jobs being offered are in warehouses, although there are also positions for delivery or order preparation.

Conditions and pay vary depending on the logistics centre or the type of contract. For example, the warehouse worker profile (logistics operator) in Malaga has a salary of 11.37 euros per hour (plus collective agreement included). No previous experience is required, as Amazon provides training to employees and the work will consist of unloading and placing products, sorting packages or moving products with trucks and industrial machines, depending on the position. Amazon claims to offer "competitive pay", as well as free hot drinks, affordable food and several break areas.

All of the jobs can all be consulted on the website: https://www.amazon.jobs/ and in many cases the Manpower or Adecco agencies are responsible for hiring the candidates who pass the selection process.