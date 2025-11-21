Almeria provincial head arrested in Covid mask investigation

Europa Press Almeria Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:25 Share

Police have arrested the president of the Almeria provincial authority, Javier Aureliano García, its vice-president Fernando Giménez and the mayor of the town of Fines, Rodrigo Sánchez for alleged irregular contracting and corruption over buying face masks during the crisis days of Covid. They all are part of the PP party.

Both Giménez and Sánchez were already under suspicion about possibly receiving illegal commissions for buying masks and other protection equipment for the provincial authority.

Early on Tuesday this week, officers entered the seat of the authority to carry out a search and home searches were also carried out. The current focus is on possible commissions on a contract for just over two million euros of equipment in April 2020.

Political reactions were mixed but cautious. Andalusian president Juanma Moreno said he had no information beyond news reports, while Junta spokesperson Carolina España pledged full cooperation with the courts. PSOE-A and IU leaders argued the arrests pointed to deeper problems within the Almeria branch of the PP party. Those involved have been suspended from the PP.