All you need to know about the new traffic fines on Spain's roads One of the penalties will enforce the new low emission zones where drivers without the correct accreditation could be fined as much as 200 euros

Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic has toughened its penalties under its new 2023 regulations.

One of the new penalties will be a 200-euro fine - imposed by the respective town or city council's with a population of more than 50,000 - for drivers who enter the new Low Emission Zones without having accreditation.

Pyramid Consulting lawyer Susana Sagra Álvarez recommended having the DGT environmental sticker visible on the vehicle at all times. “However, the DGT is not obliged to do so, as the competent body for these types of fines is the Town Hall itself, and it is the Town Hall that determines the amount of the fines,” she said.

"For example, the City Council of Madrid is imposing 200-euro fines for this. For this reason, Pyramid Consulting recommends appealing this type of fine, as it is disproportionate," she added.

Another of the new penalties will affect users of Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMV), who are now obliged to undergo alcohol and drug tests and will be fined the same amount as drivers of a standard vehicle if they are caught driving under the influence.

"In the case of exceeding alcohol levels, the fine is 500 to 1,000 euros, depending on the amount, while in the case of the presence of drugs in the driver's system, the fine is 1,000 euros," Sagra Álvarez pointed out.

In another new fine, drivers at night “are obliged to wear reflective clothing to be seen by other drivers. It will be considered negligent driving and therefore punishable when driving at night without lighting or reflective clothing or elements. The corresponding penalty is 200 euros", Sagra Álvarez said.