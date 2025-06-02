Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Warning about possible presence of glass in wine sold in popular hypermarket in Spain

The product concerned, with French origin, has already been recalled

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Monday, 2 June 2025, 17:28

The health authorities in Madrid have issued an alert concerning the possible presence of glass in a wine from France, which has been sold in a popular hypermarket in Spain. The warning has been disseminated by the coordination system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI).

The product in question is Cellier des Dauphine. Its distributor in Spain - Carrefour - has reported the incident to the competent authorities, in compliance with the legislation and in order to warn the public.

The product data are:

Name: Cotes Du Rhone Cellier Des Dauphins. Wine of France AOC (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée)

Trade name: Cellier Des Dauphine

Product appearance: Glass bottle

Lot number: L25056

Volume per unit: 75cl

Barcode: 3179071000978

This information has been passed on to the competent authorities of all Spanish regions, with the aim of making sure that all items are withdrawn from the market.

People who have bought a bottle of the abovementioned characteristics are advised to refrain from consuming.

