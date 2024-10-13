Alert over presence of a cannabis derivative in product that looks like gummy jelly sweets

The appearance of the product involved may be mistaken for traditional jelly beans.

Isabel Méndez Malaga Sunday, 13 October 2024, 08:16

Health authorities in Madrid have issued a food alert notification after locating a cannabis derivative in a product that could easily be mistaken for children's jelly sweets.

According to the Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan), the presence of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) has been detected in the product Brandin's HHC Gummies, sold on the internet from the Czech Republic.

Sometimes the labelling of this and similar products, according to Aesan, includes statements such as 'not for consumption' or 'collector's item'. However, they are products that look like sweets, and are therefore considered to be foodstuffs that are made available to the public, and are particularly attractive to children.

The data of the product involved are:

- Name: Brandin's HHC Gummies.

- Brand: Cannabis Innovation CBD.

- Appearance: packaged.

- Batch number: all batches.

- Temperature: ambient.

AESAN reiterates that it is possible to buy the aforementioned foodstuffs and other similar products with HHC in their composition through the internet, and that their consumption implies a serious risk to health.

This information has been transferred to the regional authorities through the coordinated system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI), with the aim of verifying the possible presence of these products on the market or their availability to the population.

Persons who have this item, or any product with HHC in its composition, in their homes are advised to refrain from consuming it.