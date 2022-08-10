Aldi, Lidl and Mercadona withdraw several ice creams due to presence of ‘foreign bodies’ The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) recommends users to ‘refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase’

Once again a health alert has put several types of ice cream in Spain in the spotlight. On this occasion the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has reported the withdrawal of several ice cream products from the Aldi, Lidl and Hacendado (Mercadona) supermarket ranges due to the presence of “foreign bodies”.

Aesan recommends that people who have the products affected by this alert at home "refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase."

Aldi, Lidl and Mercadona are already removing the products from their shelves.

These are the affected products, the batches and their expiry dates

• GELATELLI 7X75 ECLIPSE ES LIDL

• ESPIRAL 7X75 N/V/FR HACENDADO

• CHUPY FRESH FRE/LIM MPK 7 ALDI

• CHUPY COLA/VLLA/FRESA MPK7 ALDI

The batches and expiry dates of the affected ice creams range from 4/30/2024 to 7/20/2024 in the case of Hacendado products; from 4/31/2024 to 7/30/2024 for the Lidl items and, finally, from 5/31/2024 to 7/31/2024 in the case of Aldi.