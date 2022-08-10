Three hundred Afghan refugees are due to arrive in Spain this evening The flight, chartered by the Spanish government, will be carrying people who could not be evacuated in last year's mission in Kabul and who have managed to get to Pakistan instead

A flight carrying nearly 300 Afghan refugees is due to arrive at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base in Madrid today, Wednesday 10 August, from Pakistan. The refugees had not been able to leave the country during the evacuation operation when the Taliban took over Kabul a year ago.

The plane, which has been chartered by the Spanish government, will take off from the Pakistan capital, Islamabad, and will arrive this evening, official sources have said.

The Spanish Defence and Foreign Ministries led the mission from Kabul airport in Afghanistan last August and evacuated over 2,000 people who had been collaborating with the Spanish authorities in preceding years and their families.

The operation officially concluded on 27 August after 17 Air Force A400M round trips (Dubai-Kabul-Dubai), ten Air Europe flights (Dubái-Torrejón) and one A400M trip from Dubai to Torrejón.

Just one day earlier there had been a double attack close to Kabul airport in which at least 60 Afghan civilians and 13 American military were killed.

Once that mission was completed, the Spanish authorities continued making arrangements to transport more people who had managed to leave Afghanistan by land and could be picked up in Pakistan.