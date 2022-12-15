Christmas strike by Aena airport workers in Spain called off The announcement was made after the CC OO union reached an agreement with the employers over a pay-related performance issue

A planned strike by Aena staff in Spain over the festive period has been called off after an agreement over a pay-related performance issue was resolved with the airport management group, union sources have confirmed.

The CC OO union had announced a strike call on 9 December for Christmas and the first quarter of 2023 - including Easter - at airports and control centres, which included the important travel dates of 22, 23, 30 and 31 December 2022 and 6 and 8 January 2023.

On Tuesday, the CC OO union held a meeting with the companies of the Aena group where the issue of pay related performance was resolved. In a statement the CC OO said it had decided to call off the strike.

The union said it was “satisfied” with the outcome after “pressure” from the media coverage.