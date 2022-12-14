These are the strikes in Spain which could make air travel difficult this Christmas Air Nostrum, Vueling and Ryanair have now given the dates when their flights may be affected, while staff at Spanish airports operator Aena are also planning industrial action

Are you planning to visit family or friends over the festive season? If so, before booking your flight - or if you already have your ticket - check out the dates when staff at the Aena Spanish airports operator and Air Nostrum, Ryanair and Vueling airlines are planning to go on strike as this could affect your travel arrangements.

Aena

The CC OO union has called a strike on 22, 23, 30 and 31 December and on 6 and 8 January if their disagreement with the management is not resolved soon. The union says that workers at Aena have been asking for months for their productivity pay which was stopped at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “Air traffic has recovered to 2019 levels – a record year – and at some airports it has exceeded those figures. Dividends have been authorised to private shareholders and we workers want to be paid what we are entitled to,” said sources at the CC OO.

Air Nostrum

The Sepla pilots union at Air Nostrum has announced that its members will go on strike at all the airline’s bases and work centres on 22, 23, 26, 27, 29 and 30 December and on 2 and 3 January.

Vueling

The strikes by Vueling cabin crew which began in November are still continuing and if no agreement is reached with the company beforehand they will continue on Mondays, Fridays, Sundays and public holidays until at least 31 January.

Ryanair

The strike action by cabin crew at Ryanair which began in August is also continuing and the 24-hour strikes from Mondays to Thursdays are expected to carry on until 7 January.