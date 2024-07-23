Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Madrid-Barajas Airport. R. C.
Spanish airport operator Aena launches credit card that will offer benefits to passengers
Finance

Spanish airport operator Aena launches credit card that will offer benefits to passengers

This means of payment will offer discounts on purchases, in airport car parks, as well as free travel insurance, fast-track security and access to airport lounges

Colpisa

Madrid

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 12:12

Opciones para compartir

Spanish airport operator Aena and the banking group Bankinter, through Bankinter Consumer Finance, have formed an alliance to offer all passengers a credit card with benefits in car parks and shops at Aena airports in Spain, as well as free travel insurance and fast boarding.

This is the first credit card of its kind to be launched by Aena in conjunction with a financial institution. Aena's commercial and property general manager, María José Cuenda, explained that "this is an innovative financial tool that offers customers a wide range of benefits and advantages focused on the shops and services of the airports in the Aena network in Spain. This credit card combines the experience and knowledge of two leaders in their respective fields, which guarantees a very good payment experience."

Attractive offers

With exclusive features and attractive offers, this credit card is a valuable addition for anyone passing through an airport. Bankinter's managing director, Alfonso Saez, head of Bankinter consumer finance, said: "We are extremely pleased to incorporate a strategic partner such as Aena into our payment methods strategy. With the help of this large group, we will be able to expand the business, strengthening our position with customers with a medium/medium-high financial profile, which is of great interest to the bank."

The Enjoy Aena card is designed for all users of Aena airports who want access to a fast, simple means of payment with commercial advantages. It will have a classic and a premium version, which will include discounts on purchases in airport shops, fast track and fast boarding, discounts in Aena car parks and access to airport VIP lounges, as well as free travel insurance and access to refunds on all purchases made inside and outside Aena airport facilities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  2. 2 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  3. 3 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium selected as 2030 World Cup venue
  4. 4 All systems go for start on new Costa del Sol health centre after 20-year wait
  5. 5 Residents protest after fire station closed during heat of summer in drought-stricken Malaga province town
  6. 6 Work begins on the new Infinity Sunset Fuengirola development
  7. 7 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 The charming house in Nerja that passers-by can't help stopping to admire
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town makes stand against sexual harassment
  10. 10 Benalmádena beach gathering to celebrate peace and harmony

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad