Aemet warns of return of rain in these areas of Spain and a 'warmer than normal' week

Marina Ortiz Madrid Monday, 7 April 2025, 10:26 | Updated 10:46h.

The weekend that has just ended left us with a progressive improvement in the weather in Spain, as Friday saw the greatest effects of storm Nuria. This brought heavy rain to many parts of the country, which subsided by Saturday but still left some showers and overcast skies.

However, on Sunday, greater stability was noted over most of the mainland, causing temperatures to rise across the board.

Looking ahead to this week, stability seems to settle in for a few days, although this will not last long, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet). Here is the weather forecast for the second week of April.

It will rain in these parts of Spain

Aemet forecasts that the beginning of this week could see some possible rain « in points of the south and east of the Spanish mainland, that will become more widespread and extend to other areas during the second half« of the week. Specifically, in the early hours of this Monday there will be some showers in areas of Badajoz and Cadiz, after which the skies will tend to clear.

According to Aemet, «the situation is likely to remain stable on Tuesday, although some possible showers in the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands cannot be ruled out. These showers could become heavier on Wednesday in the Mediterranean area». Therefore, the heaviest rain in Spain is expected to return during the last days of the week, «although in the Canary Islands it will rain in the days before», the state meteorological agency said.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 06-04-2025 hasta 12-04-2025. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/gGwiHEPgzn — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 6, 2025

Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, also added that from Thursday the forecast will be more uncertain, but he said: «It is possible that the situation will tend towards greater instability, with showers in the Mediterranean area and points south of the mainland, which could continue over the weekend in large areas of the country«. »We will have to confirm whether the first weekend of Easter Week celebrations will be as wet as it seems now,« he concluded. The latest predictions from the Aemet, suggest widespread rainfall for the weekend of 11, 12 and 13 April.

Mercury rise

As we are now in the middle of spring, temperatures are another topic of interest as, so far, they have been very variable.

Spain's state weather agency indicates that for the beginning of the week they will be higher than during last weekend, «as there will be a notable and generalised rise on Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday they will not vary too much or will fall in the northeast. It will be over 25 degrees in the southern river valleys and also in the south of Galicia», said Del Campo, as reported by Servimedia.

🌡La próxima semana será más cálida de lo normal en todo el país, especialmente en el noroeste peninsular.



☔️ Semana lluviosa, excepto en el extremo norte de la Península. Las precipitaciones llegarán, sobre todo, a partir del jueves, aunque en Canarias lloverá los días previos. pic.twitter.com/4JhQ1AWAgC — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 6, 2025

Aemet's X social media account has already warned that this week « will be warmer than normal throughout the country, especially in the northwest«, while confirming the arrival of rain from Thursday onwards, as reported earlier.