Aemet warns of return extreme heat to Spain with 40C expected in these parts of the country

The month of June has already started and, after a few days of intense heat, the high temperatures that have marked the beginning of this meteorological summer have given us a brief respite. Tuesday was marked by spells of rain and thunderstorms in many areas of the Spanish mainland, leaving a Wednesday that, in general, will be much cooler than the previous days.

However, this break in the high temperatures will not last long. Spain's state meteorological Agency (Aemet) has already confirmed that the 40C to some Spanish regions from Thursday 5 June, when an upturn in the thermometers is expected.

This thermal rise, very noticeable in the maximum temperatures, will also coincide with the return of stability to Spain, where the sun will predominate during the final days of the week. So, after a few days of rain, we will once again have a few days "without significant precipitation".

Wednesday, the coldest day of the week

Today (Wednesday) the passage of a trough at high altitude, which arrives accompanied by a cooler air mass, will leave rain and will cause a significant drop in the mercury. During the day, we will see rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the northeast of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands.

The temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day, especially in the maximums. This will be particularly noticeable in the west and the central areas of the country, with thermometers that will remain close to 20C in Cantabria while in the centre we could see values below 27 degrees.

In the southern regions, highs will be closer to 30C than 40C, with temperatures that, according to the Aemet, will be "normal for the season". Temperatures will only exceed 30C in Aragon and Catalonia, the inland southeast parts and theBalearics, where we will see highs rising as the day progresses.

In spite of this drop, which is also expected in the minimum temperatures throughout Wednesday, the tropical nights, touching 20C, will remain throughout most of the country.

Extreme heat is back: 40C will be reached in these areas of Spain

The situation will change from Thursday 5 June, when, according to the Aemet, a "progressive and notable rise in maximum temperatures" is expected. With the withdrawal of the trough, a ridge will approach Spain, allowing the rains to disappear in most of the country and stability to return to a large part of the Spanish mainland.

In addition to the end of the week without significant rainfall, everything points to temperatures also rising. This increase will be especially noticeable as we approach the weekend, when we will again see temperatures above 35C and even close to 40 degrees in some Spanish provinces.

Extreme heat will once again prevail in regions such as Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, Catalonia, Murcia and especially in Andalucía. In fact, the area around the Guadalquivir valley could even reach 40C over the coming weekend.

As for the minimum temperatures, everything points to a return to nighttime values above 20C in the Valencia region, Murcia and parts of Andalucía.