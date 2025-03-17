Aemet forecasts another week of rain in Spain: these will be the areas most affected

Marina Ortiz Madrid Monday, 17 March 2025, 09:42 Compartir

Konrad was the name of the storm that hit Spain this past weekend. Not only did the rain continue in many areas, as has been the case almost throughout March, but it also left heavy snowfalls in mountainous areas and a sharp drop in temperatures in many regions.

Looking ahead to a new week, as we enter the second half of the month, some might expect that the weather might stabilise somewhat, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Looking at the forecasts of the Spanish meteorological agency (Aemet), we have a new storm over Spain, this time called Laurence. With it, this Monday 17 March precipitation «locally heavy and persistent in the southwest Spanish mainland, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms without ruling out the occasional presence of tornadoes on the Atlantic coast« is expected. These rains could spread to other parts of the country and the Balearic Islands, being unlikely in the extreme north-east and the Cantabrian Sea.

In addition to this, snowfall will be seen in the north and central parts of the Spanish mainland, in mountainous areas, although they will diminish as the day progresses. Due to these two types of precipitation, Aemet has activated amber and yellow 'risk' warnings in Andalucía, Aragon, Castile y Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura and the Madrid region.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 16-03-2025 hasta 22-03-2025. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwvBJI pic.twitter.com/LARqlHNdsb — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 16, 2025

Above-average rainfall

According to Meteored, the forecasts indicate that «the rains will be abundant in the southern half of the peninsula. Between 5 and 10mm are expected in most of the areas south of Madrid , including the Madrid region itself«. In addition, in Andalucía more than 50mm of rain may fall, a similar amount to Extremadura and the extreme west of Castilla La Mancha.

«The national rainfall ranking will once again be crowned by Andalusian weather stations: more than 50mm are expected in 24 hours in the provinces of Cadiz and Seville,» Meteored said.

Tuesday, 18 March, will also be a wet day, with more than 10mm falling in all regions except Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. The worst affected areas could be the provinces of Valencia and Castellón, part of the Central System and the Strait of Gibraltar and the coasts of Malaga and Granada provinces.

🔴 #ÚltimaHora #Laurence y otra borrasca podrían dejar lluvias de más de 100 l/m2 💦 en varias zonas de España durante la próxima semana.



👇 No te pierdas el análisis de @DuncanWingen: https://t.co/1DUV300QPL pic.twitter.com/xTkWems655 — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) March 16, 2025

It will be the third day of the week when we will notice a truce with rain in most of the country, but it will be short-lived. Aemet sforceass that this Wednesday «will be a day midway between 2 storms on the Spanish mainland, where the last remains of storm Laurence will affect the northeast of the peninsula, while a new frontal system starts to penetrate from the west«.

It will be in the afternoon when this new storm that will succeed Laurence, whose name is not yet known, will enter through Portugal, crossing it to begin to affect the neighbouring areas of Spain.

⛈️Llega la borrasca Laurence con lluvias abundantes a amplias zonas de nuestro país. También impulsará aire más templado, por lo que las temperaturas y la cota de nieve subirán.



→ El miércoles será un día de transición entre dos borrascas: el jueves llega otra con más lluvia. pic.twitter.com/ouT9Az8ELB — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 16, 2025

Rising temperatures

In contrast to a weekend that has been very cold in almost all of Spain, bringing snow and frost back to several areas, the new days ahead of us pose a different scenario.

Aemet indicates in its forecast that, from Tuesday onwards, the minimum temperatures will rise noticeably, especially in the east of Castilla y León, the Cantabrian mountains and the north of the Iberian System. On Wednesday 19, maximum temperatures will increase in the whole peninsula and minimum temperatures in the north, without many changes in the rest of the areas. Frosts will be scarce, and will only be seen in the Pyrenees.