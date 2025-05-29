Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Data protection

Adidas confirms an 'unauthorised third party' has gained access to customers' personal data

The well-known sports brand has sent an email to its customers to warn that there has recently been a security breach issue

Marina Ortiz

Madrid

Thursday, 29 May 2025, 10:13

Online shopping has become a popular form of buying for millions of people. Whether it is because they can't go to the physical shop or because it is simply more convenient to shop from the sofa of their home, many people have normalised online purchases.

Although the chances are minimal, online shopping does come with the risk of becoming the victim of a cybercrime, a theft or a scam.

Even well-known brands like Adidas are not exempt from becoming a target. The well-known sports company has sent an email to its customers to warn that there has recently been an issue with the protection of data.

Third party access to personal customer data

According to the brand, "an unauthorised third party" has gained access to some of the customers' data through the company's external customer service provider. It includes customers' contact details: name, email address, telephone number, gender and date of birth.

To the relief of some victims, the accessed data does not include passwords, credit/debit cards or any other information related to payment methods. Therefore, people can rest assured that no money can be withdrawn from their accounts.

Adidas stated that it is already taking "immediate and proactive measures to investigate and contain [the issue], including increasing [its] security measures".

What are the consequences for those affected?

In addition, the company warned of the possible consequences of such data theft, the main one being the receipt of unwanted and suspicious email and/or messages.

"Adidas will never contact you directly to ask you to provide financial information, such as card details, bank account information or passwords," said the company.

For any queries, the brand provides customer service on 919 030 052 in Spain or via the website: www.adidas.com/help.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  2. 2 Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat
  3. 3 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  5. 5 Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone
  6. 6 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  7. 7 SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community
  9. 9 Fuengirola organises awareness event to help stamp out smoking
  10. 10 Registration period opens for new functional race event in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Adidas confirms an 'unauthorised third party' has gained access to customers' personal data

Adidas confirms an &#039;unauthorised third party&#039; has gained access to customers&#039; personal data