Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of medical personnel attending to an injured person. Summa 112
112 incident

Elderly woman dies after being struck by reversing lorry in car park of nursing home in Spain

Local Police officers in Getafe have taken charge of the investigation to determine the circumstances of the 90-year-old's death

Alba García

Getafe

Thursday, 19 June 2025, 17:24

A 90-year-old woman died on Tuesday, 17 June, after being struck by a lorry in the car park of a private nursing home in Getafe in Spain where she resided.

The emergency services were mobilised around 9.30am, after receiving a report about a seriously injured person.

According to sources, the incident happened when the vehicle was reversing in the grounds of the residence. The Summa 112 medical personnel tried to resuscitate the woman, but were not successful.

For now, no further circumstances have been revealed. The Local Police force in Getafe has taken charge of the investigation to determine what happened.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Authorities in Spain smash huge tobacco smuggling ring operating from Gibraltar
  2. 2 Icelandic choir performs two concerts on the Costa del Sol this week
  3. 3 Puerto Banús, a culinary Mecca
  4. 4 Formidable flamenco singers to show their true merit during Torremolinos music festival
  5. 5 End of an era at Antequera CF as head coach steps aside
  6. 6 Cookbooks in the internet age

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Elderly woman dies after being struck by reversing lorry in car park of nursing home in Spain

Elderly woman dies after being struck by reversing lorry in car park of nursing home in Spain