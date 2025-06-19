Elderly woman dies after being struck by reversing lorry in car park of nursing home in Spain

Alba García Getafe Thursday, 19 June 2025, 17:24 Compartir

A 90-year-old woman died on Tuesday, 17 June, after being struck by a lorry in the car park of a private nursing home in Getafe in Spain where she resided.

The emergency services were mobilised around 9.30am, after receiving a report about a seriously injured person.

According to sources, the incident happened when the vehicle was reversing in the grounds of the residence. The Summa 112 medical personnel tried to resuscitate the woman, but were not successful.

For now, no further circumstances have been revealed. The Local Police force in Getafe has taken charge of the investigation to determine what happened.