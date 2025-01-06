Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Benjamín León. Leon Medical Centers
Donald Trump appoints 80-year-old Cuban-American businessman as ambassador to Spain
Politics

Donald Trump appoints 80-year-old Cuban-American businessman as ambassador to Spain

"He arrived with only five dollars in his pocket, and he managed to turn his company, Leon Medical Centers, into an incredible business," said the US president-elect of Benjamín León

Miguel Ángel Alfonso

Miguel Ángel Alfonso

Madrid

Monday, 6 January 2025, 12:37

US president-elect Donald Trump has appointeded businessman Benjamín León to be his ambassador to Spain. The position is currently vacant following the retirement of the previous ambassador, Julissa Reynoso, who returned to her work in the private sector.

León, 80, was born in Cuba and emigrated from the island at the age of 16. "With only five dollars in his pocket, he managed to turn his company, Leon Medical Centers, into an incredible business," Trump pointed out on social media to praise his candidate. Trump also applauded León's philanthropic work, always linked to the health field.

The new ambassador must still receive the approval of the Senate, although the Republicans hold a majority there. The first priority will be the official swearing in of Trump as US president on 20 January.

During his first stint in the White House, Trump had used a person from the business world, Duke Buchan, to represent US interests in Spain and Andorra.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The Three Kings deliver the crowning glory of the festive celebrations in Spain
  2. 2 Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence
  3. 3 Graham Greene: Travels with a priest in post-Franco Spain
  4. 4 Construction of new luxury residential complex begins in Estepona
  5. 5 Sleep: Is being a 'super early riser' an advantage?
  6. 6 Plucky Marbella FC's Copa del Rey dream is over
  7. 7 A night of iconic punk rock nostalgia in Benalmádena
  8. 8 Nine innovative cheeses from producers in Malaga province
  9. 9 Real Madrid target Malaga-born EPL star
  10. 10 Raising a toast to a new public speaking club on the coast

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Donald Trump appoints 80-year-old Cuban-American businessman as ambassador to Spain