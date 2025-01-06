Donald Trump appoints 80-year-old Cuban-American businessman as ambassador to Spain

US president-elect Donald Trump has appointeded businessman Benjamín León to be his ambassador to Spain. The position is currently vacant following the retirement of the previous ambassador, Julissa Reynoso, who returned to her work in the private sector.

León, 80, was born in Cuba and emigrated from the island at the age of 16. "With only five dollars in his pocket, he managed to turn his company, Leon Medical Centers, into an incredible business," Trump pointed out on social media to praise his candidate. Trump also applauded León's philanthropic work, always linked to the health field.

The new ambassador must still receive the approval of the Senate, although the Republicans hold a majority there. The first priority will be the official swearing in of Trump as US president on 20 January.

During his first stint in the White House, Trump had used a person from the business world, Duke Buchan, to represent US interests in Spain and Andorra.