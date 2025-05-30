Teacher, 43, arrested for sexual assault and harassment of 17-year-old student in Alicante

Sections
Highlight
ABC
Alicante
Friday, 30 May 2025, 16:22
National Police officers in Spain have arrested a 43-year-old teacher on suspicion of sexual assault and harassment of a 17-year-old student in Alicante.
According to the Información news outlet, the arrest took place a few days ago, although the teacher was released pending a court summons after appearing at the provincial police headquarters
Following the arrest by the minors group of the police force and at the request of the prosecutor's office, an Alicante court issued a restraining order preventing the teacher from approaching the teenager.
Sources from the regional ministry of education reported that the school opened a file against the teacher and terminated his contract the day after the complaint was issued.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.