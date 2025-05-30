Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Two National Police officers in Alicante. Juan Carlos Soler
Crime

Teacher, 43, arrested for sexual assault and harassment of 17-year-old student in Alicante

A restraining order was issued against the tutor and he was fired from his job at a private school the day after the complaint was filed

ABC

Alicante

Friday, 30 May 2025, 16:22

National Police officers in Spain have arrested a 43-year-old teacher on suspicion of sexual assault and harassment of a 17-year-old student in Alicante.

According to the Información news outlet, the arrest took place a few days ago, although the teacher was released pending a court summons after appearing at the provincial police headquarters

Following the arrest by the minors group of the police force and at the request of the prosecutor's office, an Alicante court issued a restraining order preventing the teacher from approaching the teenager.

Sources from the regional ministry of education reported that the school opened a file against the teacher and terminated his contract the day after the complaint was issued.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square
  2. 2 Watch as SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards ceremony on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  4. 4 From Dream to Reality: How to Build a Villa on the Costa del Sol Without Losing Your Peace of Mind
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  6. 6 Man arrested following coastal footbridge fire on eastern Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June
  8. 8 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  9. 9 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  10. 10 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Teacher, 43, arrested for sexual assault and harassment of 17-year-old student in Alicante

Teacher, 43, arrested for sexual assault and harassment of 17-year-old student in Alicante