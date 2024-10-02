Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of provincial court in Alicante. Juan Carlos Soler
Businessman mistakenly paid huge amount into his bank account 16 years ago faces prison for not returning the money
The Spanish company administrator could face three years behind bars for allegedly failing to return the erroneous payment which was made as the result of an Alicante council's "administrative error"

ABC

Alicante

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 17:45

A businessman in Spain who was wrongly paid a huge sum of money into his bank account faces more than three years in prison for allegedly not paying the money back.

The defendant, who received the payment of more than 341,000 euros into his bank account from the town hall in Novella (Alicante province), will face court on Thursday 3 October.

The man, an administrator of the company, received the money as payment for completing work on a dance conservatory on 2 September 2008 due to an "administrative error", according to the prosecution.

He is accused of not returning the money to the council, which did not realise the error until 2010 when the Bank of Spain claimed the debt from them.

According to information on the case provided by the High Court of Justice in Valencia, the public prosecutor's office is requesting the businessman be jailed for three and a half years for allegedly not returning money.

