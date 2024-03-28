Torremolinos to mark lnternational transgender day with screening of new documentary

Manolita Chen (r) with the Mayor of Torremolinos during the inauguration of a walkway named in her honour last year

As part of its activities to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility (31 March), Torremolinos has planned the screening of the feature-length documentary, Trans-universal, on Wednesday 3 April. The documentary, which will be shown at the cinema room of the Pablo Picasso cultural centre at 7pm, is the fourth feature film by Malaga filmmaker Rafael Robles ‘Rafatal’.

The documentary draws a careful map of the history of transsexuality in Andalucía, in particular, Malaga, giving visibility to a cosmopolitan province at the forefront of culture and understanding, while actively promoting equality, raising awareness of discrimination and ensuring the equality of the rights of all.

The film includes the participation of several popular actresses, writers, designers, models, drag queens and musicians, while the common thread is an interview conducted with Torremolinos artist and businesswoman Manolita Chen, an activist for the rights of transgender people since the 1960s.

Chen is the founder of an organisation that bears her name and which welcomes transsexual people who are in danger of exclusion. and who suffer rejection from their families.

The production was made in collaboration with the SchoolTraining film academy, the regional Junta de Andalucía government, Malaga city hall, Malaga film festival and Torremolinos town hall.