Pride in Cómpeta Pride is celebrated every June across Spain in big and small towns. Last year, Cómpeta, a town in Axarquia with a population of around 4,000 people, held its first pride celebration, and this years events have established it as a successful tradition

Pride events are aimed towards anyone who feels their sexual identity falls outside the mainstream, with straight people who want to support the community also being welcome. The first Pride in Cómpeta was an important step for LGBTQ+ representation in smaller towns and rural areas in Malaga province. It provides a more relaxed experience away from the noisy crowds, bright lights and loud music.

“We want to honour unity, inclusivity and sexual and gender diversity, and to create a sense of community and safe space in Cómpeta, organising events for LGBTQ+ people and their families,” Inéz Leniere López, one of the organisers, said.

Inéz Leniere Lopez and Kate Dakers; Cómpeta at Pride, Ellie, a baker. A.M.S.

Several gatherings for gay residents and visitors were organised in Cómpeta from Wednesday to Sunday. Events started at the restaurant Cortijo Paco, which hosted an Ibizan white-themed dinner, with live local music. On Thursday, Pride moved to Hierbabuena, a café in the centre of Cómpeta. Here an afternoon summer party was held, which included a buffet, a welcome drink and rainbow cakes. Colourful cupcakes were baked by Ellie, who is originally from the UK and now lives in Cómpeta. The young baker told SUR in English that it was a pleasure to join in with Pride events.

Ampliar At the Drag bingo. A.M.S.

On Friday night La Carpinteria bar opened its doors for Drag bingo. This gay friendly venue in Cómpeta welcomed everyone. The drag queen, Sugar Royal, travelled from Torremolinos to host the bingo and entertain the audience.

At La Carpenteria. A.M.S.

English was the common language of Cómpeta pride, as the event united people of different nationalities who live in this picturesque white town. Its foreign residents have been active in arranging events for and celebrating Pride, leading to more connections between local inhabitants and foreign newcomers.

Cómpeta Pride 2023 is being held with the support of the local council. The recently elected councellor, Maurice Jonker, is the Chairman of Pride. He explains why the small town needs Pride. “June is Pride month and many ask why we still need a month dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. 2020 saw the highest number of violent and fatal incidents against transgender and non-gender-conforming people since transphobic hate crimes started being logged. Unfortunately, discrimination and violence against LGBTQ+ individuals are still prevalent in our society, and we need to make sure to celebrate our identities and the rights that we have fought so hard for. Visibility is a vital component of the wider fight for equality.”

Maurice Jonker, 'love' installation, Steve. A.M.S.

“There wasn't enough Pride visibility in the town”, Andreas, a German who came to Pride Cómpeta from Torremolinos, told SUR in English. “When we celebrated Pride in Torremolinos a couple of weeks ago the town looked like a huge rainbow, full of flags and decorations. Here you don't see flags hanging from balconies and cafes. Hopefully things will change and soon Cómpeta will even be ready to have a Pride parade.”

Birgit, a Swede living in Torrox, thinks that having Pride in a small town like Cómpeta helps LGBTQ+ people feel heard. Keith, originally from London, said that after settling in Cómpeta he is living his happiest years. He enjoys the atmosphere in the town during Pride. Bruno, from Denmark and a new resident in Cómpeta, feels the event is a good opportunity to know more about lifestyle of the town and to show its diversity. Steve, who recently moved to Cómpeta from USA, always has lots of fun at Pride.

A board group with the mayor of Cómpeta and DJ Worzel, at the Ibizan white themed dinner, finishing the High Heel Shoe race. SUR

There was lots of laughter in the town centre on Sunday, when one of the headline events - a High Heel Shoe race - made both men and women attempt to not fall over whilst running to the main square in high footwear. A Barcelona Drag show was held on Almijara Square followed with comedy and music by Kira Shimai. The event ended with DJ Worzel playing some tunes.