Matrix Sun Festival predicted to be biggest LGBT event in Torremolinos with 12,000 people attending

As Torremolinos bid farewell to one festival, Mad Bear, it welcomed another, which is expected to be the most-attended LGBT event in the town.

Matrix Sun Festival, is expecting at least 12,000 attendees, and started on Tuesday 15 August. It will run until Sunday 20 August, with eight parties spread out over the five days.

The big day is Saturday with a Flamingo party in the afternoon and then the Matrix Main Party at night. The first party will take place in Playa Eden with a candy floss machine, ice cream, flamenco glasses and many more surprises. The party starts at 3pm and ends at 10pm with DJs Ana Julieta, Teo López and José Ruiz.

Just an hour later the Matrix Main Party starts at Studio Club, formerly the Palladium, which will be transformed into an enchanted forest with vegetation, lights, butterflies, fairies, gnomes, elves and lots of characters from enchanted fairy tales. "There will be lots of special effects to make people feel like they are in a real fantasy world, in an enchanted forest," Cristian Drak, producer of the festival, told SUR. The DJs will be Tommy Love, Manuel de Diego, Chris Turina, Hanxel and Tony Deluca. A total of 2,000 people are expected to attend, and has already been sold out.

Matrix Sun Festival brings in people from all over the world such as USA, France, Italy, Beirut, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Belgium and Germany, among others. Drak estimated 70% of the attendees are international. "This week Torremolinos is the international gay epicentre, all the gays from festivals, electronic music and entertainment are flocking here, both clients and international producers of other LGBT events for the Sun Festival," he said. Matrix collaborates with other events such as Mantamar in Puerta Vallarta, Pride in Maspalomas and Cox, an important gay festival in Italy, among others.

This is the sixth year of Matrix in Torremolinos and is expected to be the "busiest". "The main characteristic of the festival is the artistic production. The shows are always of the highest level in the style of Cirque du Soleil: acrobats, professional dancers, theatre actors. Each show always has to be better than the last," added the owner of the Matrix brand.

Friday, is the night of Fuego, with a party held at Centuryon with Ana Julieta, Teo López and José Ruiz. The farewell comes on Sunday with Paraíso, featuring Christ Turina, Sergey and José Ruiz at Centuryon.