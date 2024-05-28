Top local fashion designer creates T-shirt for SUR's float at Torremolinos Pride parade

Víctor Rojas Malaga Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 12:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

For the second consecutive year SIX, SUR's magazine for the LGBT community in Andalucía, will have a float at Pride 2024 in Torremolinos. And, for the second year in a row, the T-shirt that the magazine's editors, collaborators and friends will wear on this day will be designed by Álvaro Calafat, the Malaga designer who has become a fashion reference.

The T-shirt is inspired by the phrase 'God save the queen'. "It was the starting point because we believe that the concept of love will always save Pride," explained the designer to SIX, who added that this is one of the "most important" codes to vindicate this date. For this reason, the T-shirt reads 'Love save SIX'. "In the end, it is the media that best identifies the LGBT+ culture in Andalucía," Calafat said.

One of the most striking details of this garment is a heart dedicated to Fran Ruano, the head of art and design at SUR and one of the founders of SIX magazine, who died in a car accident last year. "He was the person who got me involved in the project. It's very emotional for all of us who knew him," said Calafat. This acknowledgment describes "very well" the magazine and the concept of art. The art that our friend and colleague was in charge of on a daily basis at SUR.

Last year, he opted for red, but this year they have decided to use black with beige details to make them stand out. "The T-shirt defines everything that Pride, SIX and everything that surrounds it means", said Calafat, who has always been committed to the collective despite not belonging to it. So much so that he has experienced Pride in "many ways", as the designer is from Torremolinos.

Calafat is delighted to be linked to a newspaper in his home Malaga province and to have participated for two years in the design of the T-shirt, together with his partner Ana Ponf, for SUR's SIX float: "In short, the concept of love must always take priority and come before anything else," he concluded.