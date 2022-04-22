Bad service It is said that in Andalucía there are great minds at work in the kitchens while front of house it is all improvisation and lack of training

What are our options when we do not enjoy a restaurant meal?

In this digital age we have several recourses open to us, and social media and the likes of TripAdvisor are useful tools if employed correctly. But how do you complain when you are a guest?

The options are limited, and a recent dinner with a group of friends at the usually very enjoyable Boho Club on the Golden Mile became an unforgettable - in the wrong way - experience when it became apparent that the waiters had no idea of what the term restaurant service means.

Chef Diego del Río's cooking is superb, and it is easy to understand why he earned a Michelin star for his previous residence at El Lago, but the whole experience was ruined by inefficiency and stupidity in the dining area.

In the apparent absence of a sommelier, the waiter who served the wine merely splashed it into everyone's glasses without giving the person who had ordered it the opportunity to check it out before serving the table.

Orders were muddled and the servers spent more time looking at the ubiquitous computer screens spread all over the place than attending to the customers.

More than once a lady diner had to leave the table to search for a waiter to come and do his job properly.

All in all a disappointment but hopefully with lessons to be learned.