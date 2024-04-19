Nothing changes

Progress in women's rights around the world comes up against racism, inequality and the same old issues. Numbers of deaths in childbirth and the rate of teenage pregnancies have improved in global terms in recent decades, but they have got worse, according to the latest UN population report "in an alarming number of countries". Anyone can see that we women in the West are better off than ever.

However, there are also some things that will never change. Feeling afraid when walking or parking by ourselves in a deserted area in the dark. Or knowing that we are being looked up and down and criticised more than men.

Take the Spanish king and queen's visit to Holland. People had already been talking about the "duel" of the queens. You know, King Felipe and King Willem-Alexander can get dressed quite calmly, just as calmly as a man can walk home at night by himself. Queen Letizia and Queen Máxima get dressed knowing that they are going to be scrutinised. Both individually and in comparison with the other.

But the UN doesn't put that in its report.