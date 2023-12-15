Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Taken for a ride by the scammers
Opinion

Taken for a ride by the scammers

How many of us have not received a message from a contact who is "travelling" and in urgent need of a transfer? Or a text from the post office about an undeliverable package?

Rachel Haynes

Rachel Haynes

Malaga

Friday, 15 December 2023, 16:16

Compartir

The stories have been flowing steadily over the last few months. Scam, fraud, cheat, swindle, con, deceit... they say the more synonyms there are for something, the more common it is. So we read them all, astonished at the shameless skill some have, the ingenuity and the lengths they will go to trick someone into believing something that isn't real.

There are the stories of the women who have fallen in love with handsome strangers who never existed. How their remote relationship went on for months and even years, and how after daily chats and romantic exchanges they are happy to "help" them out with tens of thousands of euros. And then their plans to meet up always fall through at the last minute. The scammers cruelly take advantage of a person's inability to see what they don't want to see, especially when the story that eventually turns out not to be true - often after it has destroyed them both psychologically and financially - is what they have always dreamed of.

More recently we have had stories of scammers posing as famous actors and persuading their victims to hand over large sums of money to phoney charitable causes. And at least two people close to me have had the "Dad, I've lost my phone. Contact me at this number" text. Both have a son quite capable of losing his phone. Fortunately both tried contacting them the usual way first, but it was a message just like that that led to a mother handing over her jewellery to release her daughter who had supposedly been arrested.

How many of us have not received a message from a contact who is "travelling" and in urgent need of a transfer? Or a text from the post office about an undeliverable package? It only takes the details to fit in with real circumstances and for the messages to reach us in a moment of distraction or stress for us to fall into the trap.

Just this week we've seen more of the incredible stories of Pat Andrew, the phoney Hollywood producer who paraded his nonexistent projects before influential people in the highest circles on the Costa del Sol, picking up numerous victims before "sadly passing" in an unconfirmed manner.

The amount of traps out there for us to fall in is tremendous. We can't be reminded often enough to be wary, especially of something that seems too good to be true.

But it's a sad world if we go through life trusting no one, just in case. Thanks to this bunch of scammers, how many genuine pleas for help have been ignored? And how many lonely people have rejected the love of their life, for fear of being taken for a ride? The scammers of this world have not just claimed their own direct victims; they've indirectly affected all our lives if we feel we cannot trust those who reach out to us.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British boy who disappeared six years ago during a holiday on the Costa del Sol is located in France
  2. 2 Toll prices in Spain to increase from 1 January 2024 and these are the new prices for the roads in Malaga province
  3. 3 Eight days of strikes called by airline staff in Spain over Christmas and these are the dates affected
  4. 4 Travel chaos on the Costa del Sol as rush hour trains are hit by delays and cancellations
  5. 5 Red Cross programme to help almost 400 migrants in the Axarquía comes to an end
  6. 6 Nuclear test veteran on the Costa del Sol recognised after 65-year wait
  7. 7 Fuengirola fire brigade celebrates turning forty with a vertical 12-storey race involving teams from all over Spain
  8. 8 SUR's 2024 Who's Who guide to gastronomy in Malaga
  9. 9 Two-wheeled Santas get ready to roar into Torremolinos for annual Toy Run
  10. 10 Pérez de Vargas Abogados, the legal boutique specialised in the real estate field, celebrates its 50th anniversary

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad