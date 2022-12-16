Peter Harrison, 1933 - 2022 OBITUARY Former SUR in English Pet Care columnist, Peter Harrison, has died at the age of 89

For more than 30 years, Peter and his wife Erny shared their love of animals with readers, offering their advice on a wide range of issues relating to pet ownership in southern Spain.

Born in Devon on 1 February 1933, Peter studied in Exeter before serving as an army officer during the Suez campaign in Egypt.

In 1957 he started working in commercial television, becoming deputy Midlands controller for Associated Television in Birmingham. He then moved to London to join publishing firm McGraw-Hill, becoming international sales director, a job that took him around the world.

After meeting his wife Erny in the Netherlands, the couple spent several years running a hotel on Dartmoor in the south of England. They came to live in Spain in 1988, staying first in their holiday apartment in Marbella and then moving to Alhaurín el Grande, where they opened the Petcare Kennels which they ran for 13 years. They later moved to the Álora area.

Peter's love of animals accompanied him throughout his life; he was a qualified riding instructor and took an interest in animal welfare while travelling around the world. He played an active role in the campaign to remove the quarantine obligation for pets being taken into the UK.

Peter leaves his wife, Erny, and son, Neil. He was cremated in Álora on Friday 16 December after a short ceremony.

