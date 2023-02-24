Compartir Copiar enlace

Hats off, then, to the Malaga basketball team, Unicaja, who won the prestigious Copa del Rey last weekend, beating Tenerife in the final having seen off both Barcelona and the favourites, Real Madrid, en route to Sunday's climax.

We showed the big game down at the pub and I felt that it was a good chance to get myself acquainted with a sport that I'd assiduously avoided ever since Mr Smith, our school PE teacher, decided that I must possess the skills of a Harlem Globetrotter simply because I was half-decent at football. He thrust me into a district basketball match with little or no preparation against some of the tallest teenagers in Western Christendom, subsequently leaving me with a lifelong urge to assume the foetal position any time I'm in the presence of anyone mildly lanky. Anyway, enough of my childhood traumas, let's get back to Sunday's game.