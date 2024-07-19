Some things never change

Ten years ago, I was sitting, figuratively and almost literally, where editor Rachel Haynes now sits, writing about a huge milestone in the life of a newspaper and anticipating a year of celebrations and hard work! We had a new masthead to incorporate into the pages of SUR in English, a new logo to launch, histories to be written and old photos to be dug out of the archives, and events to plan.

None of our regular work would stop for this: we would continue to inform and support the international community through the pages of its favourite newspaper and go on “linking communities” as we had for the past 30 years. We would also go on adapting to new technologies!

For the past few years, since I retired, I have formed part of the community of readers who look forward every Friday to SUR in English and read it cover to cover.

I catch up with the news, laugh at Peter Edgerton’s reflections on life, scan the Gardening page for ideas and the What To Do pages to see what’s happening in Malaga, and I rejoiced when a Codeword puzzle finally made its way onto the Time Out pages.

Probably the biggest change I have seen is in the ways people can access the paper, although SUR in English always led the way in incorporating new technology and this hasn’t changed, either.

The speed and skill with which the newspaper has expanded online and into social media is impressive, but not surprising - to me, at least, because I know the people behind it!

In 2014 I was quoted by fellow journalist Michel Cruz in Essential Magazine as saying: “It is with great pride that we look back over such a long period of serving this community and forming such an integral part of it”.

I still feel that pride, personally and vicariously, and wish my former colleagues all the very best for the coming months - and years.

In its 40th anniversary year, ¡Viva SUR in English!