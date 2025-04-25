Compartir

Afew days ago, I had coffee with Paloma Castro. Paloma belongs to the Carmelite Sisters of Charity and two Popes changed her life.

Sister Paloma was a teacher in schools of her order in Valladolid and Villaviciosa (Asturias), but Pope John XXIII called the Second Vatican Council, his successor, Paul VI, completed it and the church modernised, dialogued, fled from condemnations, became more understandable and approached social reality.

That Council changed Sister Paloma's life because, in Spain, she and 16 other Carmelite nuns were able to leave their school and commit themselves to their surroundings.

With other nuns, she lived in the slums of Salamanca, Segovia and Badajoz and fought in the community against alcoholism and drug addiction and for the employment, training and social inclusion of the people in those neighbourhoods.

Without the Council and the papal vision for understanding the modern world, neither Paloma nor many other nuns like her would have been able to work for a more social church that is closer to the people.

The latest struggles of Paloma, who belongs to the Revolt of Women in the Church movement and is 80 years old, have been for a feminist church without sexist or patriarchal language, where women preach and celebrate, with freedom of sexual choices... A church of today.

In this commitment, she and her companions have been accompanied by Pope Francis, who led the way, as far as he was allowed, and at the last synod had introduced women into decision-making positions for the first time.

Francis is no more, and the international reactionary will be voting for a conservative pope who will nip progress in the bud.

The upcoming papal conclave will be decisive because the Pope matters so much that he can change people's lives.